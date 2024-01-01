Analysts at Bank of America project the US Federal Reserve will cut its funds rate by 100 basis points in 2024

first cut in March

BoA also:

predicts a soft landing in the US economy

a durable economic expansion thanks to a resilient labor market

BoA note a 'few risks', both geopolitically and fiscally

conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, and national elections in a few countries, including the US, in 2024

high US government debt level

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) data this year: