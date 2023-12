BoA forecast the Bank of Canada to begin its rate cut cycle in june of 2024.

On Wednesday we had the BoC decision:

BoA sees the first cut in June 2024

then to 3.75% by the end of 2024

citing inflation to further decelerate towards target

BoA cites risk to their view as:

earlier than June cuts

more cuts than the expert

perhaps both

***

The next meeting is in late January: