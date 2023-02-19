ICYMI, on Friday Bank of America economists updated their projected rate hike path from the US Federal Reserve.

forecast +25bp at the next 3 meetings, in March May and june

then a pause at the July meeting

Citing an economy that's not slowing as quickly as many have expected:

Resurgent inflation

solid employment gains

means…the Fed might have to hike further if inflation, job growth, and consumer demand refuse to soften

BoA see the peak for fed funds at 5.25 - 5.5%.