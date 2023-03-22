In the wake of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) +25bp rate hike and Powell's press conference.

BoA:

We take on board a greater tightening in lending standards, which could substitute for policy rate tightening

We now project one more 25bp rate hike for a terminal range of 5.0-5.25%, down 25bp from our prior target terminal range

These guys musta been reading ForexLive, we've been conveying the tightening lending standards -> substitute for rate hikes meme for the past week:

