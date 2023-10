Yesterday we had Japanese firms forecasting above-target inflation out for 5 years:

BoA, too, has been busy raising their inflation forecasts for Japan. Core-core to stay above 2% through 2025 (core-core is the Japanese measure of CPI excluding fresh food and energy and is the closest to the US 'core' CPI measure)

BoJ core CPI forecasts (ex. energy) raised by 0.4ppt, to 2.6% YoY for 2024

and 2.1% for 2025

BoA had previously forecast the BoJ core CPI to fall below 2% in H2 of 2024