- "On balance, we still expect the risks to be to the downside for EURUSD this year and to the upside next year. We have been forecasting EURUSD at 1.10 this year, 1.15 next year and 1.20 (lower end of long-term equilibrium range) in 2024. Although getting the timing right of such a path will be difficult, we stick with it for now,"
- "For now, we would prefer to be long EUR against CHF and JPY, both currencies of central banks that we don't expect will be moving towards normalization of policies this year or the next,"
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.