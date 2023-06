A snippet from a piece via Bank of America on who to listen to at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), singling out Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

BoA note that according to Waller "core inflation is just not moving and that’s going to require probably some more tightening to get that going down".

Analysts at BoA say that "we pay particularly close attention to Governor Waller", and that recent speeches from the Governor "make a compelling case for more rate hikes".