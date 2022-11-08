Analysts at Bank of America lump the RBA and Bank of Canada in together.

Say that these two were the first major central banks to

downshift the speed of their rate hikes

However, since their respective decisions:

strong data came out suggesting they may have pivoted too early

BoA conclude:

the exit path for central banks does not always run in a straight line

In Australia the most recent official inflation data surely did show a jump after the Reserve Bank of Australia ratcheted down its rate hikes from +50 to +25. They are a stubborn bunch at the RBA, though, and are likely to stick to their +25 sized hikes in the coming month (December 6 is the final RBA meeting for 2022, the first for 2023 is February 7) ahead regardless of data.

