BoA equity strategists forecast:

S&P500 2023 target at 4000

but a drop to a low of 3000 before that

BoA cite:

easy Fed policy and tightening credit conditions typically equate to the worst phase for stocks

$200 in S&P500 EPS for FY 2023e, broadly inline with current consensus

would deliver a 9% y/y EPS fall, which is circa 50% of the typical drop seen in a recession