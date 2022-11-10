Bank of Canada Governor Macklem comments on CBC News. The BoC have been in rate hike mode to combat rising inflation . there will be a toll on jobs admits Macklem.

  • Layoffs are likely to increase in the coming months
  • Says the labour market is very tight
  • Says Canadians should expect even more rate hikes to come on top of six that have already happened this year
  • We think growth is going to be close to zero for the next few quarters, until about the middle of next year
  • A mild recession may be the price the bank is willing to pay to bring down inflation
  • Monetary policy works
