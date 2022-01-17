- The Bank of Canada meets on January 26
In (very) brief from a much longer price:
- The Bank of Canada cannot afford to wait any longer to tighten monetary policy.
- Whether they will or not next week will further inform the composition of risks overhanging the outlook as I’ve never seen that message being communicated as clearly by businesses and households as it was in this morning’s updated surveys.
- The BoC should hike next week by taking a page from the RBNZ’s “least regrets” approach to the choices at hand.
The survey Scotia refers to is this from Monday morning CAD time:
Earlier previews:
