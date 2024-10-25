- Having returned to low inflation, Canada is in a better place to deal with new economic shocks
- There's a fair amount of uncertainty on how quickly Canada's new immigration curbs kick in, BOC will be watching
- Effect of changes in assumptions about population growth will have a bigger impact on our GDP forecast that our inflation forecast
- If population growth slows faster than assumed, headline GDP will be lower than assumed
The Canadian government announced 20% lower immigration targets yesterday.