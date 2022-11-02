Bank of Canada Governor Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are appearing before the Canadian Parliament's Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy,.

Earlier remarks reported here:

More now.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers

  • Says what we're told by most commercial banks is many variable-rate mortgages have since been converted to fixed rate

Macklem:

Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers

Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers