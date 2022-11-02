Bank of Canada Governor Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are appearing before the Canadian Parliament's Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy,.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers
- Says what we're told by most commercial banks is many variable-rate mortgages have since been converted to fixed rate
Macklem:
- A 50 basis points hike is a bigger than normal step, it's a big step
- Macklem, talking about next rate move: maybe it's another bigger than normal step or maybe we can go down to more normal steps
- We don't want to minimize that there will be a difficult transition to go through to get to 2% inflation
Inflation
target
- It's been a long time since we had high inflation, and we're rediscovering that it corrodes the social fabric
- High inflation makes people angry, people feel ripped off, and that's one of the big problems with inflation
- If the CAD is weaker than we project we would have more work to do with interest rates
Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers
