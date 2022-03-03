Yesterday the Bank of Canada raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.5%. Expectations are that rates will continue to rise at future meetings

The  USDCAD  is higher on the day after breaking below its 100 day moving average yesterday and moving outside of the trading range that has confined the pair going back to January 26. The price has moved back with in that trading range and has moved up to test its falling 100 hour moving average 1.2696 today. The high price has so far reached 1.26921, but has backed off and currently trades at 1.2667.

USDCAD
USDCAD is back above the swing area and 100 day MA