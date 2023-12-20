- Agreed that risks to the inflation outlook remained and it might still be necessary to hike
- Expressed concern that shelter price inflation could remain elevated, which could make it more-difficult to return inflation to 2%
- Felt and significant and sustained increase in new home construction would be needed to resolve long-standing structural shortage in supply
- Agreed mon pol couldn't solve housing supply problems
- Considerable uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation
Housing in Canada is going to remain a hot issue for many years to come.