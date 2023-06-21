Ahead of June 7 hike, the BOC debated hiking vs holding and signalling a July hike

Governing Council felt enough data had accumulated to convince them more restrictive policy was needed

Governing Council is increasingly concerned that the disinflationary momentum needed to bring inflation back to 2% could be waning

Was concerned 3-month measure of core inflation were not showing a downward trend

Recent data suggested additional momentum in household sector demand

Noted that housing resale prices had increased for three consecutive months

USD/CAD is at a 9-month low at the moment, down 71 pips to 1.3162.