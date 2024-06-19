- Members recognized chance of inflation stalling but there was a consensus that indicators showed enough progress to warrant a cut
- Members agreed that future easing would likely be gradual, timing would depend on data
- Agreed to emphasize in communications that decisions would be taken one meeting at a time
- Some members were more focused on downside risks to finlatio ndue to weak economy
- Others put more weight on upside risks related to persistent wage growth and potential for housing market rebound
- Discussed many potential drivers that could affect exchange rate
- Discussed large number of households renewing mortgages at higher rates in 2025
The 'gradual' comment is an interesting one as it goes against market pricing of 64% for another cut in July. That said, the probabilities will swing with upcoming data, including retail sales on Friday and next week's CPI and GDP reports.
USD/CAD was unmoved on this release and trades at 1.3713 with the US on holiday.