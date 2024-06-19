Members recognized chance of inflation stalling but there was a consensus that indicators showed enough progress to warrant a cut

Members agreed that future easing would likely be gradual, timing would depend on data

Agreed to emphasize in communications that decisions would be taken one meeting at a time

Some members were more focused on downside risks to finlatio ndue to weak economy

Others put more weight on upside risks related to persistent wage growth and potential for housing market rebound

Discussed many potential drivers that could affect exchange rate

Discussed large number of households renewing mortgages at higher rates in 2025

The 'gradual' comment is an interesting one as it goes against market pricing of 64% for another cut in July. That said, the probabilities will swing with upcoming data, including retail sales on Friday and next week's CPI and GDP reports.

USD/CAD was unmoved on this release and trades at 1.3713 with the US on holiday.