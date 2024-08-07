Spending in 2025 and 2026 could be hit by the number of households likely to be renewing their mortgages at higher rates

Spending per person is expected to recover as rates declined but many households will still face significant debt-servicing costs

Agreed to communicate that they would be weighing two-way inflation forecasts

Saw less of a chance that pent-up demand would lead to a sudden rise in house prices as rates were cut

Governing Council increasingly confident "ingredients for price stability are in place"

Downside risks to inflation now as prominent as upside risks

Economy in excess supply, slack emerging in labor market

GDP growth subdued, consumption weak on per-capita basis

Core and headline inflation within 1-3% range for several months

Wage growth still elevated at ~4%, but expected to moderate

Housing market imbalances persist, putting upward pressure on rents

Future rate cuts likely if inflation continues easing as projected

No predetermined path for policy rate - decisions to be made meeting-by-meeting

BOC to continue balance sheet normalization by allowing maturing bonds to roll off

Some expressed concerns that further weakness in jobs market could delay rebound in consumption

The BOC has shifted to easing mode with two 25 bps cuts, but remains cautious. Markets should watch for signs of persistent services inflation or weaker-than-expected consumption to gauge whether 50 bps will be on the table in September.