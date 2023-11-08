Some members of governing council felt it more likely than not that overnight rate would need to rise further

Other members felt 5% would likely be enough to bring inflation to target

There was a strong consensus that with increasing evidence of falling inflation, BOC should be patient

Agreed to revisit need for rate hike at future decisions, after seeing more data

The lack of downward momentum in underlying inflation caused considerable concern, could mean more time needed or that policy not restrictive enough

Agreed overall inflationary risks had increased

Persistence in core, elevated expectations, wage growth and atypical corporate pricing behaviour indicate high inflation is becoming entrenched

These minutes have a hawkish bent to them but it's unlikely to help CAD.