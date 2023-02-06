Macklem housing meme
  • Median GDP for 2023 at -0.4%
  • GDP of +2.0% in 2024
  • Accumulated savings and commodity prices are main upside risks
  • Weaker housing and tightening financial conditions are main downside risks
  • Median CPI forecast of 2.9% this year and 2.2% in 2024
  • Median response for year-end BOC overnight rate is 4.00% (currently at 4.50%)
  • Median response for Q4 2024 is 3.00%
  • CAD/USD seen at 0.74 at year end (1.35)
  • WTI crude oil seen at $85 at year end
  • Full survey

The Bank of Canada does a quarterly survey of market participants and this offers a decent look at where the consensus is.