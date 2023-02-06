Median GDP for 2023 at -0.4%

GDP of +2.0% in 2024

Accumulated savings and commodity prices are main upside risks

Weaker housing and tightening financial conditions are main downside risks

Median CPI forecast of 2.9% this year and 2.2% in 2024

Median response for year-end BOC overnight rate is 4.00% (currently at 4.50%)

Median response for Q4 2024 is 3.00%

CAD/USD seen at 0.74 at year end (1.35)

WTI crude oil seen at $85 at year end

Full survey

The Bank of Canada does a quarterly survey of market participants and this offers a decent look at where the consensus is.