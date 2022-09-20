- Direct effective monetary policy communication has an important role to play
- We are paying close attention to how this recovery differs from others
- We don't want monetary policy to be an additional source of uncertainty
- The more effective the BOC can be in its guiding role 'the greater the chance of a soft landing'
- Thnks August inflation of 7.0% is 'still too high' although data show we're headed in the right direction
I think the Bank of Canada is going to be the first to pivot and there are some nuggets here that suggest it's not far off. The October meeting is priced for an 89% chance of 50 bps with the remainder at 25 bps. The latter has grown since today's CPI report.