BoC's Kozicki

Repeats Macklem's line that if inflation continues to ease, it is reasonable to expect further rate cuts and that they are taking it one meeting at a time

BOC is putting together an in-depth review of all exceptional actions taken during the pandemic

The bar for US to use QE again is very high

Unwinding of QE through QT has gone smoothly

None of this is a surprise but I fear that when the next supply shock comes, central banks won't do enough and it will be a growth crisis rather than an inflation one.