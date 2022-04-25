- Demand is beginning to run ahead of the economy's productive capacity
- Businesses can't find enough workers to meet demand
- BOC is committed to using rates to return inflation to target and will do so 'forcefully' if needed
- we do not have a pre-set destination for the policy interest rate
- How high rates go will depend on how the economy responds and how the outlook for inflation evolves.
- If demand responds quickly to higher rates and inflationary pressures moderate, it may be appropriate to pause our tightening once we get closer to the neutral rate and then take stock
There's nothing new here. The market is trying to figure out if the BOC will hike by 50 bps at the next meeting or more.
