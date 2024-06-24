We continue to think we don't need a large rise in the jobless rate to get inflation to target

There is room to grow and add jobs even as inflation moves closer to 2%

Signs of financial stress are particularly evident among renters

We can't rule out bumps but increasingly we look to be on our way to hitting the inflation target

Path to a soft landing has always been narrow and we have yet to fully stick the landing

We are starting to see evidence that wage growth is moderating

Looking forward we will look for wage growth to moderate further

Gov't has some room to slow non-permanent residents without tightening labor market too much

The market was pricing a 70% chance of a July rate cut before these comments and he's certainly not pushing back on that. I'd bump those odds even higher now.