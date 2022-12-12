Macklem BOC Oct 26

Bank of Canada's Macklme is on the wire saying:

The USDCAD has moved below its 100 hour MA at 1.36389 (blue line in the chart below). Admittedly, the price has traded above and below that moving average line over the last three trading days (including earlier today). However momentum cannot be sustained in the price will ultimately move back above the level turning sellers and buyers. Stay below the moving average line now would keep the sellers more control. On the downside, the 30.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low comes in at 1.35789. The rising 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.35596.

forex
The USDCAD is falling below the 100 hour MA