We wanted to send a clear message to Canadian businesses and Canadian households that they should expect inflation to come down and they should build that into their expectations.

The fact that we haven’t seen as much appreciation of the Canadian dollar means we’ve got to do more through interest rates

Canadians understand that the economy is overheated and it needs to cool

We’re all seeing shortages of workers

We’re all seeing shortages of goods and services

Inflation is probably going to go up a little further before it starts coming down, and even when it starts coming down, in the beginning, it’s going to come down pretty slowly.

Monetary policy works in the lag. The sooner you get started, the sooner it’s going to work

Hikes "puts us in the middle of what we call the long-run neutral range" between 2-3%

We also indicated that we do expect that interest rates will need to rise further to cool demand and let supply catch up and see some easing in inflationary pressures

We stressed repeatedly that by front-loading the interest-rate increases, what we’re doing is we’re trying to avoid the need for interest rates to be even higher further down the road.

Where interest rates ultimately need to go, is going to depend on the evolution of the economy and importantly, on the evolution of inflation

we are not getting the historical investment boom in oil and gas that we’ve had when oil prices go up sharply like they have

The USD has strengthened a lot our exchange rate is appreciating against most other countries

Our objective is to get inflation back to target with a soft landing

A year ago, oil was about 50 bucks. As we normally do, we assumed that it would stay roughly at 50 bucks

if we had known everything a year ago that we know today, yes, we probably would have started raising interest rates a little bit earlier

Macklem will have a hard time living down this line from almost exactly two years ago: