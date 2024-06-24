Macklem June 24

We've seen inflationary pressures ease and we think they will continue to ease

We need to have conversations on improving our productivity

We've had exceptionally-strong supply shocks

We have too many small differences between provinces creating barriers

The economy has been changing rapidly

My intention today was to highlight the things we're looking at in the labor market

We are looking for further moderation in wages; not all wage measures are equal, some help separate out wage gains related to productivity

I wanted to provide some info today on which productivity measures we're watching most closely

If the economy evolves broadly as we expect, it is reasonable to expect further cuts

We're going to be taking it one meeting at a time

Since we started raising rates about 50% of mortgages have renewed but the other 50% will have a bigger reset and that's something that's factoring into our monetary policy decisions

