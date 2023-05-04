BOC Macklem
  • Says not terribly worried about pressure on the Canadian dollar
  • Spread of 50 bps between Fed and BOC isn't large by historical standards
  • Lesson from history is not to be half-hearted on rate hikes and not to cut too soon
  • We don't want it to be more painful than it needs to be either
  • We are feeling better about inflation than we did last summer
  • The risk of a wage-price spiral has reduced
  • We're really not thinking about interest rate cuts

USD/CAD is down 95 pips today to 1.3250 today but Macklem isn't a part of that.