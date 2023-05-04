Says not terribly worried about pressure on the Canadian dollar

Spread of 50 bps between Fed and BOC isn't large by historical standards

Lesson from history is not to be half-hearted on rate hikes and not to cut too soon

We don't want it to be more painful than it needs to be either

We are feeling better about inflation than we did last summer

The risk of a wage-price spiral has reduced

We're really not thinking about interest rate cuts

USD/CAD is down 95 pips today to 1.3250 today but Macklem isn't a part of that.