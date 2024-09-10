Trade disruptions also increase variability of inflation

We have to focus on risk management, balancing upside risks to inflation with downside risks to economic growth

Cost of global goods many not fall as fast as globalization, and that could put more upward pressure on inflation

Global trade has slowed and that is a big concern for Canada

The growth we are seeing in trade is shifting from goods to services, pandemic may have provided a more durable boost to trade in services

Seemingly vast potential of digitalization suggests future growth in trade will tilt to services

The last comment on digitlization is a notable one for the long-term macro view of the world. Digital services are a seeming winner-take-all and the winners will likely be AI agents. Managing that will be a huge challenge for economies.