Because we are in a period of excess demand, we need a period of lower growth to balance things out and bring demand back in line with supply. Reiterates that BOC judges policy rate will need to rise further Recent data show inflationary pressures in Canada are increasingly broad based Getting inflation all the way back to 2% will take some time, there could be bumps along the way Governing Council discussed risks that inflation could be entrenched There is a risk consumer spending has more momentum than we expect We’ll be keeping a close eye on how global developments and commodity prices affect our exports and business investment as well as how this translates into pricing decisions We’ll be watching to see if supply disruptions are improving We will not rest easy until we can get back to target inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
This is hawkish stuff and indicates that the BOC is likely to get to 4% with a good chance of getting above. What we were looking for from this speech was a hint about how much is coming at the next meeting or the terminal rate but we're left to use our imagination. Still, I expect we'll be seeing Canadian bank economists raising BOC forecasts in the day ahead.
