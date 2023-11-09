It's easy to see a world where rates are persistently higher

It's important for people and businesses to adjust to a potentially higher-rate environment

Adjusting early and bit by bit lowers the risk of abrupt steps later

Adjustment to higher rates is well underway globally, there is less wiggle room for the global financial sector in the event of a shock

Canadians are adjusting as the y feel some pressure and juggle effects of inflation and higher rates

Data suggest most Canadian businesses can service existing debt as servicing costs rise and revenue growth slows

Bank is watching high levels of fixed-payment mortgage debt, given that 60% of mortgages holders must renew by end-2026

Most mortgage holders still expect they can deal with higher payments when they renew

No doubt the BOC is keeping a close eye on Canadian housing and mortgages.