BoC's Rogers

There are goign to be policy changes to taxes, to trade, to immigration in the US that could lead to economic growth, which could lead to inflation and higher rates in the US

Bank of Canada is absorbing what we're seeing and starting to think ahead

We will remain optimistic as things move from campaign to governing, we will see somethings settle down and work out

USD/CAD is up 114 pips to 1.3937 today, which will match the closing high from last week. The pair remains near a four-year high.