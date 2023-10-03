Still have a ways to go before pricing behaviour returns to normal

If firms' recent pricing behaviour settles into a new normal, it could complicate return to low, stable and predictable inflation

More frequent and large price increases by firms are intimately linked to stronger than expected inflation

Downward path of inflation has been slower than anticipated, inflation proved to be stickier than many expected

It is clear we are not out of the woods yet on inflation and unusual amount of uncertainty continues to cloud our view

Full speech

Vincent helps set monetary policy in Canada and these comments tilt hawkish. I'm deeply worries about Canadian real estate at the moment as about 2% of mortgages reset per month in the country, leading to a big drag on consumer spending.