Minutes of theMonetary Policy Meetingon December 16 and 17, 2021
- one member said must be vigilant to risk Fed's tapering, expected rate hike could cause stock price falls, yen rise
- several members said there is upward pressure seen in consumer inflation, which is already positive when stripping away impact of cellphone fee cuts
- one member said upward pressure on consumer prices appears to be increasing as a trend as raw material costs continue to rise
- one member said wide range of goods are seeing prices rise, not just prices of food and energy-related goods
- members agreed inflation expectations are picking up
- one member said there appeared to be sign of change in companies' price-setting behaviour
- one member said upward pressure on consumer prices likely to strengthen ahead as a trend