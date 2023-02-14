Via a Reuters poll of analysts on what to expect from the Bank of England ahead.

  • 38 of 49 analysts tipped a final rate hike in the cycle will be on March 23, +25bp, taking the rate to 4.25%
  • 8 said the Bank is done already
  • 3 expect +50bp
  • "Our baseline case is that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will increase the Bank Rate by a further 25 bps to 4.25% next month as an insurance policy against firmer inflation pressures stemming from the tight labour market," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Info via Reuters, more here.

boe dates 2023