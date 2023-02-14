Via a Reuters poll of analysts on what to expect from the Bank of England ahead.

38 of 49 analysts tipped a final rate hike in the cycle will be on March 23, +25bp, taking the rate to 4.25%

8 said the Bank is done already

3 expect +50bp

"Our baseline case is that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will increase the Bank Rate by a further 25 bps to 4.25% next month as an insurance policy against firmer inflation pressures stemming from the tight labour market," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Info via Reuters, more here.