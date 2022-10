The results of the BOE's daily gilt operation show £1.564B taken and £297.2m rejected. That's a deceleration with one day to go.

There are either pensions hoping and waiting the bond market gets better or we're going to see an end of the forced liquidations soon. The good news is that because of higher interest rates, pensions are likely in better shape than the would have been.

Monday will be an interesting day in the gilt market.