There's been lots of talk about illiquidity in inflation-linked UK bonds because they're often preferred by pensions. The BOE sopped up £1.9788 billion today and rejected just £38 million.

Perhaps that helps to get someone out of a jam.

The gilt market is feeling a bit better in the last hour with 10-year yields down to 4.55% from a high of 4.63%. Similarly 30s are down to 5.01% from 5.10%.