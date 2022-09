Buying was was focused on July 2051 bond, with about two thirds of the buying there.

That £1 billion has gone a long ways. At the peak of covid-QE, the Fed waw buying $300B per day.

You can look at that two ways: 1) They didn't do much or 2) There wasn't as much forced selling as feared

Of course, the massive long end rally today would have made people a lot more reluctant to let go of the bonds.