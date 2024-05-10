The Bank of England look set to cut rates in June or just after:
- Analysts tip a June Bank of England rate cut. Or August ;-)
- The Bank of England still has cold feet on rate cuts, reluctant to commit
Coming up on Friday:
1115 GMT / 0715 US Eastern time - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill gives an online presentation of the central bank's new forecasts and latest policy decision, released 24 hours earlier
1145 GMT / 0745 US Eastern time - Bank of England MPC member Swati Dhingra gives closing remarks at King's College London's ECONDAT conference. Dhingra and Ramsden voted to cut on Thursday.