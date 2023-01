If you recall, the panic was caused by the whole mini-budget fiasco involving Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. The BOE now says that it has completely unwound the £19.3 billion worth of long-dated and index-linked gilts, which was bought during that period.

This comes after another round of £7 billion sales via its regular operations earlier this week, before selling off the small residual amount through bilateral sales today.