BOE Cunliffe is on the wires saying:

  • Big LDI (liability driven investment) funds have got to a point where on average they could absorb a 200 basis point rise in yields
  • As interest rates go up there are areas that are vulnerable especially in emerging markets
  • Weaker areas are predominantly in non-bank finance
  • We do not run stress tests on LDI's
  • There needs to be more coordination between central banks and security regulators
  • LDI episode is mostly behind us. Financial markets will have to adjust to government fiscal policies
  • we are sufficiently confident in the gilt market to set out QT program

It is interesting that Cunliffe sites the abilities of LDI's to aborb a 200 basis point rise, but they do not run stress tests on LDI's. Hmmm.

