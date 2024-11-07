BOE AI Winter
  • Prior 5.00%
  • Bank rate vote 8-1 vs 7-2 expected (Mann dissented to keep bank rate at 5.00%)
  • There has been continued progress in disinflation
  • But domestic inflationary pressures are resolving more slowly
  • Most of the remaining persistence in inflation may dissipate quickly
  • This as pay and price-setting dynamics continue to normalise following the unwinding of the global shocks
  • The combined effects of the measures announced in Autumn Budget 2024 are provisionally expected to boost the level of GDP by around 0.75% at their peak in a year’s time
  • There remains significant uncertainty around the outlook for the labour market
  • Data are difficult to interpret and wage growth has been more elevated than usual relationships would predict
  • A gradual approach to removing policy restraint remains appropriate
  • Monetary policy will need to continue to remain restrictive for sufficiently long until the risks to inflation returning sustainably to the 2% target in the medium term have dissipated further
  • To monitor closely the risks of inflation persistence and will decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting
