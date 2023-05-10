1500 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time:

External member of the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England, Carolyn Wilkins

Delivers keynote speech at OMFIF Digital Monetary Institute symposium ‘Money: A question of purpose and trust’

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC)

primary objective is to ensure that the financial system in the UK remains stable and resilient, and that it can withstand shocks and crises

does this by identifying potential risks to the financial system, assessing their severity and likelihood, and taking appropriate action to mitigate those risks

FPC is made up of ten members, including the Governor of the Bank of England, three deputy governors, and six external members

the committee meets at least four times a year

FPC powers include setting limits on the amount of leverage that banks can use, setting requirements for the amount of capital and liquidity that banks must hold, and setting macroprudential policies to address systemic risks in the financial system

Wilkins is ex of the Bank of Canada, as Senior Deputy Governor.