Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill
- speaking at the annual conference of Britain's Society of Professional Economists
- I haven't a specified time for this one
At 10:30am NY time (1530 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman
- participates in the discussion on "Innovation and Community Banking" before virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator event
At 12:00 NY time (1700 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
- speaking on the economic outlook and monetary policy
- at a virtual Distinguished Speakers Seminar hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre in London (EEFC)
Also at 12:00 NY time (1700 GMT) Bank of Canada Giovernor Tiff Macklem
- speaking by videoconference at Canadian Chamber of Commerce