Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill

  • speaking at the annual conference of Britain's Society of Professional Economists
  • I haven't a specified time for this one

At 10:30am NY time (1530 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

  • participates in the discussion on "Innovation and Community Banking" before virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator event

At 12:00 NY time (1700 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

  • speaking on the economic outlook and monetary policy
  • at a virtual Distinguished Speakers Seminar hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre in London (EEFC)

Also at 12:00 NY time (1700 GMT) Bank of Canada Giovernor Tiff Macklem

  • speaking by videoconference at Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Macklem