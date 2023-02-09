I haven't got any Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak. Take care though because some of them pop up in media interviews with little notice.

What I do have is:

0945 GMT, which is 0445 US Eastern time:

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

speaks in parliament (committee testimony)

1800 GMT, which is 1300 US Eastern time:

Speech by ECB board Member Luis de Guindos

at the Foro Economia y Humanismo organised by Instituto Karol Wojtyla in Madrid

Eyes and ears open for guidance from both. A +50bp rate hike for the European Central Bank is almost a lock at its next meeting: