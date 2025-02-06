There is no groupthink on the policy commitee

Mann will be speaking in the near future and explain her position in much more detail

I would not overinterpret any other moves in voting purpose

It is more important that the view on the rate path is based on economic fundamentals

We think that the path for disinflation remains in place

As expected, you wouldn't expect Bailey to comment on Mann's take in all of this. So, we'll have to wait and see as to why she made a complete turnaround from a hawk to a dove in the latest meeting. GBP/USD is still trading around 1.2375, down 1.0%, keeping thereabouts since Bailey started speaking earlier.