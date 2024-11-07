The market curve is what it is

We've used the term "gradual" for some time already now

But will not go beyond what the term may mean as there is still a lot of uncertainty

It is good news that inflation is well below where they thought it would be a year ago

But we are still in a world where there are very big geopolitical shocks going on

Need to watch out for external shocks, not just domestic risks

If disinflation progress continues, we will respond to it

We cannot put monetary policy on hold until ONS improves labour force data. It makes our job harder.

Again, he's just steering clear of pre-committing to anything and he is at least being explicit about it. He says he won't fall into the trap of saying "gradual" means cutting every other meeting, as they will have to monitor developments first and then decide their course for action.