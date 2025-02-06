We continue to use "gradual" because we continue to have to see the disinflation process take place

We added the word "careful" deliberately

Around that, there is greater uncertainty that we face in the current environment

That uncertainty is both domestic and global

The uncertainty explains why we paired "gradual" with "careful"

Again, the way I would read this is that it adds some reassurance in terms of policy guidance. Even though markets are not expecting back-to-back rate cuts by the BOE, this pretty much reaffirms that sentiment. It also offers them some added flexibility if they do have to deal with more stubborn price pressures in holding rates for a bit longer.