- Services price inflation and domestic inflation pressures remain elevated
- There might be a slight rise in services price inflation in August, before easing for the rest of the year
- Watching services prices very carefully
- Should not adjust our course with every data surprise that comes in
- There is still a question on whether persistent component of inflation can return to 2% sustainably
- Need to make sure policy is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% target
- Appropriate to adjust policy restrictiveness a little at today's meeting
This is mainly a rehash of the statement. So, there isn't really anything new as he continues to highlight that there are still risks to the inflation outlook. On to the Q&A now. GBP/USD is still down 0.5% on the day at 1.2785 but settling a little higher after the decision earlier.