Only then we can judge the effects of those policies

We don't know what those policies are now, they are changing day to day

If there is a broad move towards fragmentation in global economy, there would be significant impact

I think all major central banks are trying to avoid going into too much detail on Trump's actions for now. The tariff threats are certainly striking but they're not really a given yet. So, policymakers will not be taking the bait on this one at least.